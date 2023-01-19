London, Ky. (WATE) — A Florida man is facing a list of charges following a traffic stop where Kentucky State Police found the body of a West Virginia woman in his car.

Kentucky State Police says a trooper attempted to stop the man on I-75 in Madison County around 10 a.m. Wednesday because he was driving carelessly. While the driver stopped initially, when the trooper approached his window, he allegedly sped off down the highway.

Investigators say the man continued traveling south on I-75 at a high rate of speed through three counties before he struck several KSP vehicles that were in a legal intervention maneuver in Laurel County. The driver, identified as David Maurice Reed, 54, of St. Petersburg, Fla., was then arrested.

Police investigation after the stop found a body of a dead woman inside the vehicle, KSP says. The woman has since been identified as Rachel Louise Carder, 53, of Huntington, W.Va. While her cause of death was unknown, KSP said that foul play is suspected. Carder’s body was taken to the Kentucky State Medical Office in Frankfort for an autopsy.

KSP says that Reed was charged with murder, domestic violence, tampering with physical evidence, abuse of a corpse, fleeing or evading police, second-degree criminal mischief, second-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, careless driving, resisting arrest, and not having an operator’s license.

According to police, the case remains under investigation by Post 11 Detective Ryan Loudermilk. He was assisted by Kentucky State Police personnel, the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, Mount Vernon Police Department, and the Laurel County Coroner’s Office.