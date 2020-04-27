Governor Andy Beshear announces first steps to reopen Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKRN) — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced the first steps to reopening the state Monday evening.

Governor Beshear said some businesses will be allowed to reopen starting May 11 and the rest will follow in phases. Also starting May 11, all employees working in the state will be required to wear a mask while at work. More details on what exactly those phases will look like are expected later in the week.

Kentucky reported 87 new cases Monday, which Governor Beshear said was one of the lowest new case reports he’d seen in weeks. He said he believes Kentucky has hit a plateau, but keeping these numbers down needs to be a top priority.