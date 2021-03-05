Harlan campus awarded grant to expand welding school, scholarships

HARLAN, Kentucky (WATE) — More scholarships opportunities will soon be available on the Harlan campus of the Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College.

The Harlan campus will receive $105,281 to update and expand the wielding program, including increasing the number of scholarships available.

The campus is one of 5 selected to receive a grant award through the Advanced Welding Workforce Initiative, a partnership between the Appalachian Regional Commission and the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Energy Technology Laboratory to invest $1 million in education and training for advanced technical workers in Appalachia.

A press release states the project serves three economically distressed counties that also include designated Opportunity Zones, and will prepare 15 students for employment with local businesses.

“The program will provide hands-on training in skills such as advanced alloy joining and advanced bending and fitting, alongside education in mathematics, digital literacy, and communication. After two years, students will earn a Combination Welder Diploma and can sit for welding certification testing to meet future employer requirements,” said the Appalachian Regional Commission in a press release.

Other recipients are Belmont College in St. Clairsville, Ohio; Calhoun Community College in Decatur, Alabama; Robert C. Byrd Institute at Marshall University in Huntington, West Virginia; and Westmoreland County Community College in Youngwood, Pennsylvania.