Harlan County, KY man charged in shooting incident, victim suffers multiple gunshot wounds to head

BAXTER, Ky. (WATE) – A 23-year-old Harlan County, Ky. man is behind bars on charges stemming from an incident in which he’s accused of shooting another man multiple times in the head.

According to Kentucky State Police, on Friday, Dec. 13 around 4:25 a.m. detectives responded to the scene at a residence on Kentucky highway 840, where they found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds in the head. The victim was treated and stabilized at the scene before being taken to University of Kentucky Medical Center by Lifeguard EMS for further treatment of his wounds.

The shooter was not at the scene.

KSP investigators were able to track the male subject thought to be responsible for the shooting at his mother’s residence in the Coldiron, Ky. community.

James T. Mitchell, 23, was located at his mother’s house and taken by KSP for questioning.

Mitchell was arrested on charges including first-degree assault, wanton endangerment and tampering with physical evidence. He is being helpd at the Harlan County Detention Center.

The victim, 25-year-old Bradley Hopkins remains at UK Medical Center, according to KSP and his condition is currently unknown.

