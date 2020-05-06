Harlan County has first confirmed COVID-19 case

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WATE) – An official in Harlan County, Kentucky says the county now has its first confirmed case of COVID-19.
Harlan County Judge Executive Dan Mosley made the announcement on his Facebook page Wednesday morning.
The case comes two months after Kentucky’s first confirmed case. There are just seven counties in Kentucky with zero cases.
Mosley said Wednesday the case is a 26-year-old male resident of Harlan County who works out of state and was tested out of state.
Harlan County officials held a press conference at 1 p.m. about the diagnosis. The press Conference was live on WTUK 105.1 FM, 1410 WHLN AM, 970 WFSR AM, Harlan Community Television Channel 2, and WTUK Facebook page.
This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.
