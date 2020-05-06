1  of  2
Breaking News
Sullivan County investigators are looking into ‘a person of interest’ in death of Evelyn Boswell University of Tennessee reopening all campuses for fall semester

Harlan County has first confirmed COVID-19 case

Kentucky

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WATE) – An official in Harlan County, Kentucky says the county now has its first confirmed case of COVID-19.

Harlan County Judge Executive Dan Mosley made the announcement on his Facebook page Wednesday morning.

The case comes two months after Kentucky’s first confirmed case. There are just seven counties in Kentucky with zero cases.

Mosley said Wednesday the case is a 26-year-old male resident of Harlan County who works out of state and was tested out of state.

Harlan County officials held a press conference at 1 p.m. about the diagnosis. The press Conference was live on WTUK 105.1 FM, 1410 WHLN AM, 970 WFSR AM, Harlan Community Television Channel 2, and WTUK Facebook page.

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.

 

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

In rural Georgia, death upon death during outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "In rural Georgia, death upon death during outbreak"

Without mask, Trump tours Arizona face mask plant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Without mask, Trump tours Arizona face mask plant"

New resources available as businesses reopen in Tennessee

Thumbnail for the video titled "New resources available as businesses reopen in Tennessee"

Officials increasing access to Big South Fork recreation area

Thumbnail for the video titled "Officials increasing access to Big South Fork recreation area"

What reopening businesses means for local rideshare drivers

Thumbnail for the video titled "What reopening businesses means for local rideshare drivers"

Close contact businesses allowed to reopen tomorrow

Thumbnail for the video titled "Close contact businesses allowed to reopen tomorrow"

Gatlinburg cancels 4th of July Parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gatlinburg cancels 4th of July Parade"

Knox County Health Dept. encourages mask usage

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County Health Dept. encourages mask usage"

Nashville doctor: This is the new normal

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nashville doctor: This is the new normal"

Scammer takes advantage of financial fears during pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Scammer takes advantage of financial fears during pandemic"

Cinco de Mayo celebrations change amid pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cinco de Mayo celebrations change amid pandemic"

Protective barriers placed in CAC buses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Protective barriers placed in CAC buses"

State to distribute 5 million cloth masks

Thumbnail for the video titled "State to distribute 5 million cloth masks"

COVID-19's toll on mental health

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19's toll on mental health"

Trousdale County inmate dies after testing postive for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trousdale County inmate dies after testing postive for COVID-19"

Tennessee Bill Lee gives an update on the coronavirus situation in the state

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee Bill Lee gives an update on the coronavirus situation in the state"

Answers to questions about when Zoo Knoxville will reopen

Thumbnail for the video titled "Answers to questions about when Zoo Knoxville will reopen"

Knox County Health Director Dr. Martha Buchanan gives an update on coronavirus in Knoxville

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County Health Director Dr. Martha Buchanan gives an update on coronavirus in Knoxville"

Gov. Bill Lee announces requirement for COVID-19 testing at all long-term care facilities in state

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Bill Lee announces requirement for COVID-19 testing at all long-term care facilities in state"

Charity Menefee of the Knox County Health Department does a coronavirus briefing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Charity Menefee of the Knox County Health Department does a coronavirus briefing"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter