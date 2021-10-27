HAZARD, Ky. (FOX 56/WKYT) – Several parents have said they are upset about inappropriate actions at an assembly at Hazard High School.

Pictures were even posted earlier this week on the Hazard High School Athletics Facebook page. The post has since been deleted.

The costume contest was part of their homecoming week. Several students dressed like Hooters restaurant employees and carried mugs that looked like they had beer in them. Other students were paddled as part of the event.

Parents we’ve heard from were most upset about pictures showing teenage boys dressed in women’s lingerie dancing on and near school leaders.

We’ve also heard from other parents and a couple of students, who were involved in the assembly, who say they think the situation is being blown out of proportion.

The superintendent told us the incident is being investigated and appropriate action will be taken.