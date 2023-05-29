LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Are you looking to dip your toes into fishing? The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources’ free fishing weekend can help.

The department announced its annual event will take place June 3-4 at hundreds of public sites across Kentucky and welcomed residents and nonresidents to cast a line.

“Consider it a test drive before you buy a license, which entitles you to a full year of fishing enjoyment,” KDFWR said. “As always, anglers are required to obtain landowner permission before entering private property to fish.​​​”

Additionally, the department reminded all anglers that fish size and count rules still apply, and those regulations can be found here.

KDFWR’s Find a Place to Fish tool can help you find fishing spots near you.

For more information about the free fishing weekend, including tips on getting started fishing, visit fw.ky.gov.