(STACKER) – The 2019 median household income in the U.S. was $68,703, up 6.8% from 2018. COVID-19 in 2020 drastically altered income and poverty levels, along with consumer habits and job opportunities.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-earning counties in Kentucky using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by 2019 5-year estimate median household income. Keep reading to discover which counties in your state rake in the most cash.

Data shows that annual income depends heavily on an individual’s educational attainment, race, ethnicity, gender, and even location. One cluster of the United States is particularly well off: The five counties with the highest median household income in the country can all be found in the Washington D.C. metropolitan areas of Maryland and Northern Virginia. These counties can likely attribute their wealth to their proximity to Washington D.C., which attracts highly educated and skilled people in areas of law and public policy. And people in those fields often marry each other, making two high-earning households one very high-earning household.

Keep reading to learn more about the highest-earning counties in Kentucky.

#50. McCracken County

– Median household income: $46,080

— 8.9% below state median, 26.7% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 19.4%

— #1,475 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 13.6%

— #1,053 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#49. Boyle County

– Median household income: $46,382

— 8.3% below state median, 26.2% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 20.5%

— #1,316 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 13.5%

— #1,077 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#48. Union County

– Median household income: $46,673

— 7.7% below state median, 25.7% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 17.5%

— #1,859 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.4%

— #1,615 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#47. Hopkins County

– Median household income: $47,170

— 6.8% below state median, 24.9% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 17.4%

— #1,891 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 16.1%

— #646 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#46. Breckinridge County

– Median household income: $47,190

— 6.7% below state median, 24.9% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 15.2%

— #2,289 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 15.0%

— #786 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#45. Larue County

– Median household income: $47,643

— 5.8% below state median, 24.2% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 13.5%

— #2,570 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 13.2%

— #1,151 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#44. Logan County

– Median household income: $48,014

— 5.1% below state median, 23.6% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 14.1%

— #2,467 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 16.0%

— #658 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#43. Boyd County

– Median household income: $48,308

— 4.5% below state median, 23.1% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 17.4%

— #1,891 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 17.2%

— #505 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#42. Harrison County

– Median household income: $48,438

— 4.3% below state median, 22.9% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 18.5%

— #1,655 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 16.3%

— #609 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#41. Simpson County

– Median household income: $48,623

— 3.9% below state median, 22.6% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 16.4%

— #2,065 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.8%

— #1,512 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#40. Grant County

– Median household income: $48,714

— 3.7% below state median, 22.5% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 20.4%

— #1,335 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 13.2%

— #1,151 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#39. Owen County

– Median household income: $48,801

— 3.5% below state median, 22.3% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 21.9%

— #1,115 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 16.4%

— #600 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#38. Henderson County

– Median household income: $48,926

— 3.3% below state median, 22.1% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 17.6%

— #1,831 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 14.0%

— #972 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#37. Bracken County

– Median household income: $49,158

— 2.8% below state median, 21.8% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 17.8%

— #1,810 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 18.0%

— #420 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#36. Bourbon County

– Median household income: $49,637

— 1.9% below state median, 21.0% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 19.1%

— #1,543 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.3%

— #1,954 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#35. Madison County

– Median household income: $50,060

— 1.0% below state median, 20.3% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 20.0%

— #1,402 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 14.7%

— #846 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#34. Trigg County

– Median household income: $50,536

— 0.1% below state median, 19.6% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 18.0%

— #1,748 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.6%

— #1,566 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#33. Livingston County

– Median household income: $50,839

— 0.5% above state median, 19.1% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 12.6%

— #2,703 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 13.6%

— #1,064 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#32. Greenup County

– Median household income: $51,655

— 2.1% above state median, 17.8% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 21.1%

— #1,238 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 12.4%

— #1,341 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#31. Daviess County

– Median household income: $51,673

— 2.1% above state median, 17.8% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 19.8%

— #1,420 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 12.5%

— #1,315 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#30. McLean County

– Median household income: $51,861

— 2.5% above state median, 17.5% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 19.5%

— #1,458 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 14.8%

— #823 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#29. Gallatin County

– Median household income: $52,167

— 3.1% above state median, 17.0% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 17.6%

— #1,849 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 12.6%

— #1,285 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#28. Warren County

– Median household income: $52,270

— 3.3% above state median, 16.8% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 21.0%

— #1,246 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 12.3%

— #1,369 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#27. Lyon County

– Median household income: $52,528

— 3.8% above state median, 16.4% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 17.5%

— #1,859 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 12.4%

— #1,341 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#26. Garrard County

– Median household income: $52,631

— 4.0% above state median, 16.3% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 18.4%

— #1,663 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.7%

— #1,834 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#25. Trimble County

– Median household income: $53,056

— 4.9% above state median, 15.6% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 19.6%

— #1,445 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 13.7%

— #1,030 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#24. Washington County

– Median household income: $53,743

— 6.2% above state median, 14.5% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 20.0%

— #1,389 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.9%

— #1,794 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#23. Henry County

– Median household income: $53,926

— 6.6% above state median, 14.2% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 17.2%

— #1,919 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.6%

— #1,865 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#22. Hardin County

– Median household income: $54,367

— 7.5% above state median, 13.5% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 22.5%

— #1,023 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.7%

— #2,126 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#21. Pendleton County

– Median household income: $54,375

— 7.5% above state median, 13.5% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 21.4%

— #1,193 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 16.2%

— #633 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#20. Clark County

– Median household income: $54,953

— 8.6% above state median, 12.6% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 20.3%

— #1,354 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.4%

— #1,615 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#19. Mercer County

– Median household income: $55,093

— 8.9% above state median, 12.3% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 21.5%

— #1,184 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 13.1%

— #1,171 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#18. Marshall County

– Median household income: $55,113

— 8.9% above state median, 12.3% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 22.4%

— #1,044 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.9%

— #1,504 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#17. Anderson County

– Median household income: $55,334

— 9.4% above state median, 11.9% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 20.8%

— #1,275 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.7%

— #2,126 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#16. Franklin County

– Median household income: $56,274

— 11.2% above state median, 10.5% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 19.8%

— #1,420 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 8.9%

— #2,369 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#15. Jefferson County

– Median household income: $56,586

— 11.9% above state median, 10.0% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 25.0%

— #738 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.2%

— #1,672 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#14. Meade County

– Median household income: $56,603

— 11.9% above state median, 9.9% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 24.2%

— #816 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.5%

— #1,895 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#13. Hancock County

– Median household income: $57,217

— 13.1% above state median, 9.0% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 19.5%

— #1,458 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.0%

— #2,044 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#12. Fayette County

– Median household income: $57,291

— 13.2% above state median, 8.8% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 26.3%

— #637 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.5%

— #1,588 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#11. Jessamine County

– Median household income: $58,245

— 15.1% above state median, 7.3% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 24.8%

— #771 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 12.5%

— #1,315 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#10. Nelson County

– Median household income: $60,127

— 18.9% above state median, 4.3% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 23.2%

— #930 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 7.1%

— #2,771 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#9. Campbell County

– Median household income: $63,050

— 24.6% above state median, 0.3% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 30.0%

— #415 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.4%

— #1,615 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#8. Bullitt County

– Median household income: $63,348

— 25.2% above state median, 0.8% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 24.7%

— #778 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 7.6%

— #2,677 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#7. Woodford County

– Median household income: $63,820

— 26.2% above state median, 1.6% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 29.8%

— #422 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 7.7%

— #2,654 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#6. Kenton County

– Median household income: $64,339

— 27.2% above state median, 2.4% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 28.9%

— #463 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.4%

— #2,221 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#5. Shelby County

– Median household income: $67,056

— 32.6% above state median, 6.7% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 29.5%

— #443 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 8.8%

— #2,374 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#4. Scott County

– Median household income: $70,817

— 40.0% above state median, 12.7% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 32.0%

— #336 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 7.4%

— #2,717 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#3. Boone County

– Median household income: $78,327

— 54.8% above state median, 24.6% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 37.5%

— #193 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 5.4%

— #3,003 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#2. Spencer County

– Median household income: $80,166

— 58.5% above state median, 27.6% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 35.0%

— #239 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 7.5%

— #2,693 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#1. Oldham County

– Median household income: $99,128

— 95.9% above state median, 57.7% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 49.7%

— #42 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 4.2%

— #3,111 highest rate among all counties nationwide