LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WATE) — Portions of Kentucky were affected by life-threatening flash flood emergencies from heavy rainfall which caused around 35 deaths and over 150 rescues.
During the floods, people lost homes, personal items and information. Scammers may attempt to take advantage of flood victims needing to replace their personal documents.
However, the state has information that can help with lost documents after a natural disaster.
Flood victims needing to obtain new documents can use the list below:
|Document
|Who to contact for replacement
|Birth and Death Certificates
|The Kentucky Office of Vital Statistics, Call (800) 241-8322, or visit their website.
|Lost Green Card
|Go to the USCIS website and complete form I-90, and file it online or by mail. Application status can be checked by calling (800) 375-5283
|Kentucky Drivers License
|Complete form TC 94-192 – Driver License/ID Card Renewal and mail to
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet
Department of Driver Licensing
200 Mero St.
Frankfort, KY 40622
Or schedule an appointment for a replacement credential at any Driver Licensing Regional office
|EBT Card
|Call the Kentucky Nutritional Assistance Branch at 1-888-979-9949. This number is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
|P-EBT Card
|If your address has changed since you last received a P-EBT card, call the help desk toll-free at (855) 306-8959 to request a new or replacement card. If your address has not changed since you last received a P-EBT card, call the automated line toll-free at (888) 979-9949.
|Bank checks, ATM/Debit Cards, or Safe Deposit Boxes
|Contact your financial institution or get contact information from the FDIC by calling 877-275-3342 or going to www.fdic.gov.
|Credit Cards
|Contact the issuing institution for the card. If you are not able to remember all the credit cards that you had, you can obtain a credit report from any of the three major credit bureaus.
|Credit Report
|Contact Equifax, Experian or TransUnion at 877-322-8228 or www.annualcreditreport.com
|Social Security Cards
|Contact Social Security at 800-772-1213 or visit www.ssa.gov.
|Medicare Cards
|Contact the Social Security Administration at 800-772-1213 or www.socialsecurity.gov/medicarecard/
|Passport
|Call the U.S. Department of State at 1-877-487-2778 to report the passport as lost, and fill out Forms DS-64 and DS-11. The forms must be submitted in person. This process can also be completed in the online from filler.
|U.S. Savings Bonds
|Contact the U.S. Department of Treasury at 844-284-2676 or visit www.treasurydirect.gov
|Tax Returns
|Call the Internal Revenue Service at 800-829-1040 or download the Request for Copy of Tax Return at www.irs.gov/pub/irs-pdf/f4506.pdf
|Military Records
|Call the National Archives and Records Administration at 866-272-6272 or www.archives.gov/contact/
|Insurance Policies
|Contact your insurance provider.
For more information about flood resources, visit Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear’s website.