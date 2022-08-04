LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WATE) — Portions of Kentucky were affected by life-threatening flash flood emergencies from heavy rainfall which caused around 35 deaths and over 150 rescues.

During the floods, people lost homes, personal items and information. Scammers may attempt to take advantage of flood victims needing to replace their personal documents.

However, the state has information that can help with lost documents after a natural disaster.

Flood victims needing to obtain new documents can use the list below:

DocumentWho to contact for replacement
Birth and Death CertificatesThe Kentucky Office of Vital Statistics, Call (800) 241-8322, or visit their website.
Lost Green CardGo to the USCIS website and complete form I-90, and file it online or by mail. Application status can be checked by calling (800) 375-5283
Kentucky Drivers LicenseComplete form TC 94-192 – Driver License/ID Card Renewal and mail to
​​                 Kentucky Transportation Cabinet
                 Department of Driver Licensing
                 200 Mero St. 
                 Frankfort, KY 40622​​​
Or schedule an appointment for a replacement credential at any Driver Licensing Regional office
EBT CardCall the Kentucky Nutritional Assistance Branch at 1-888-979-9949. This number is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
P-EBT CardIf your address has changed since you last received a P-EBT card, call the help desk toll-free at (855) 306-8959 to request a new or replacement card. If your address has not changed since you last received a P-EBT card, call the automated line toll-free at (888) 979-9949.
Bank checks, ATM/Debit Cards, or Safe Deposit BoxesContact your financial institution or get contact information from the FDIC by calling 877-275-3342 or going to www.fdic.gov.
Credit CardsContact the issuing institution for the card. If you are not able to remember all the credit cards that you had, you can obtain a credit report from any of the three major credit bureaus.
Credit ReportContact Equifax, Experian or TransUnion at 877-322-8228 or www.annualcreditreport.com
Social Security CardsContact Social Security at 800-772-1213 or visit www.ssa.gov.
Medicare CardsContact the Social Security Administration at 800-772-1213 or  www.socialsecurity.gov/medicarecard/
PassportCall the U.S. Department of State at  1-877-487-2778  to report the passport as lost, and fill out Forms DS-64 and DS-11. The forms must be submitted in person. This process can also be completed in the online from filler.
U.S. Savings BondsContact the U.S. Department of Treasury at 844-284-2676 or visit www.treasurydirect.gov
Tax ReturnsCall the Internal Revenue Service at 800-829-1040 or download the Request for Copy of Tax Return at www.irs.gov/pub/irs-pdf/f4506.pdf
Military RecordsCall the National Archives and Records Administration at 866-272-6272 or www.archives.gov/contact/
Insurance PoliciesContact your insurance provider.

For more information about flood resources, visit Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear’s website.