LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WATE) — Portions of Kentucky were affected by life-threatening flash flood emergencies from heavy rainfall which caused around 35 deaths and over 150 rescues.

During the floods, people lost homes, personal items and information. Scammers may attempt to take advantage of flood victims needing to replace their personal documents.

However, the state has information that can help with lost documents after a natural disaster.

Flood victims needing to obtain new documents can use the list below:

For more information about flood resources, visit Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear’s website.