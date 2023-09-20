HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – With the election less than two months away the battle for governor in Kentucky is intensifying.

Last week Brad Byrd sat down for a one-on-one conversation with incumbent governor Andy Beshear. The Democrat is facing a tense challenge from Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron. The governor and Brad talked about a tumultuous four years the governor has endured and how he views the direction this race has taken.

We have extended an invitation to Daniel Cameron to appear on In-Depth. We have yet to hear back.

You can view the interview in the player above.