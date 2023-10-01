PINEVILLE, Ky. (WATE) — The Kentucky State Police are searching for an inmate who walked away from a minimum-security prison Sunday evening.

According to Kentucky State Police, James H. Baker, 32, walked away from the Bell County Forestry Camp around 6 p.m.

Baker was serving a seven year sentence for convictions of Second-degree robbery and theft by unlawful taking of $1,000 to $10,000, out of Fayette County. The state police said he would have been eligible for parole in September 2025.

James H. Baker (Kentucky State Police)

Baker is 5-feet-10-inches tall, weighs 195 pounds, and has black hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information about Baker’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police at (606) 573-3131 or the Bell County Forestry Camp at (606) 337-7069.