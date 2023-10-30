KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A fatal fire in Kentucky is under investigation by the Kentucky State Police.

The structure fire took place early Monday morning on Terrell Road, which is south of London in Laurel County. Kentucky State Police received a call for assistance from Laurel County Dispatch around 1:00 a.m.

Once the fire was put out, firefighters discovered a person’s remains inside the burnt residence. The victim has been identified as Melissa S. Creech, 54, of London, KY. The Laurel County Coroner’s Office pronounced her dead on scene.

Kentucky State Police Trooper Steve Walker is leading the investigation into the cause of the fire. He was assisted on the scene by the Kentucky Fire Marshall’s Office, Laurel County Coroner’s Office and several local fire departments.