KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Valley Authority announced on Wednesday a new partnership with manufacturer Toyota Boshoku America, Inc. and others that will create more than 150 new jobs in the Hopkinsville area of southern Kentucky.

The TVA and TBA collaborative with Hopkinsville, Christian County, Pennyrile Electric and South Western KY EDC is part of a $225 million investment.

TBA, which is the U.S. arm of Japan-based Toyota Boshoku Corporation, plans to establish operations in Hopkinsville, creating 157 new jobs, according to the TVA announcement.

TBA is an automotive interior systems supplier and filter manufacturer that develops and produces interior, filtration and powertrain components according to its corporate Americas website. TBA employs more than 11,000 team members in 18 locations across the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil and Argentina.

Hopkinsville, Ky. is located in southern Kentucky north of Fort Campbell along Highway 41, just across the state line northwest of Nashville, Tenn.