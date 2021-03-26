Kentuckians 40-plus eligible for COVID vaccine on March 29

FRANKFORT, Ky (AP) — Starting March 29, Kentuckians 40 and older will be able to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday.

“As of today, we’re right at 1.25 million Kentuckians who have received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. That is more than 36% of our adult population, which is really exciting,” Beshear, a Democrat, said. “This is the pace we want to keep up.”

Residents 16 and older will become eligible for the vaccine on April 12. The state’s vaccination program is currently in phase 1C, which includes people 50 and older, anyone older than 16 with high-risk medical conditions and anyone deemed an essential worker.

The state’s test positivity rate is about 2.9%. The positivity rate is an indicator of the extent of the spread of the virus, according to the World Health Organization. If the rate is less than 5% for two weeks and testing is widespread, the virus is considered under control.

