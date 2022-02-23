FRANKFORT, Ky. (WOWK) — According to the Kentucky Secretary of State’s office, the commonwealth is in the process of purging voter rolls of inactive voters.

Registered voters are asked to check their mailboxes for postcards from the State Board of Elections.

Federal and state laws require election officials to reach out to the commonwealth’s list of 400,000 inactive voters to verify their information. Those who have moved out of state will be removed.

“We’ve diligently removed over 100,000 dead voters from our rolls; now we’re addressing live voters who have moved,” said Secretary of State Michael Adams. “These postcards help us identify voters who moved out of state but did not deregister. If you receive a postcard, please respond promptly.”

Kentucky has been under a federal court consent decree since 2018 which requires it to maintain its list of registered voters.