KENTUCKY (FOX 56) — Are you looking to familiarize yourself with the ballot before the 2023 Kentucky general election on Wednesday, Nov. 8?

Kentucky’s 2023 general election is seeking to decide who will be Kentucky’s next governor and fill other vital roles like secretary of state, attorney general, state treasurer, and commissioner of agriculture.

For governor, Kentuckians will choose between incumbent Gov. Andy Beshear (D-Ky.) and Attorney General Daniel Cameron (R-Ky.).

SAMPLE BALLOTS

The Kentucky Secretary of State’s office has sample ballots for Kentucky counties available online:

FOX 56/Emerson College poll

A new Emerson College Polling/FOX 56 News poll asked 450 registered voters questions between Oct. 1-3 about the upcoming election. Emerson College found Beshear leading with 49% support in the upcoming November gubernatorial election, while a third of voters (33%) plan to support Republican Cameron.

According to the poll, 5% of people plan to vote for someone else, while 13% are undecided.

Who can vote in Kentucky?

Must be a U.S. citizen and a Kentucky resident for at least 28 days before the election

Be at least 18 years old by the general election

Not be a felon

Not judged mentally incompetent in a court of law and had voting rights removed

Kentucky polling locations for Election Day can be found by visiting elect.ky.gov/Voters/Pages/Polling-Locations.aspx.