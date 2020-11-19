Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announces new COVID-19 restrictions

Kentucky

by: Nikki McGee and WKRN Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKRN) — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced new COVID-19 restrictions to take effect across the state Friday.

Beginning November 20 at 5 p.m., restaurants and bars must close indoor dining. Pick-up, delivery, and outdoor service will still be allowed.

Indoor venues, including event spaces and theaters, will be limited to 25 people per room. This includes funeral and wedding gatherings.

Indoor social gatherings must be limited to groups from no more than two different households, with a maximum of eight people per gathering.

On Tuesday, Governor Beshear released a video on Facebook, along with several other Midwest governors, warning of surging COVID-19 cases heading into the winter months and urging families to take precautions.

“This is about public health. We have all placed the health of our people above party and worked together to slow the spread,” Gov. Beshear said in the post. “We are committed to working together to protect families, our frontline workers, and small business owners throughout the region. We’re in this together.”

Kentucky’s restrictions will be in place until December 13 at 11:59 p.m. On Wednesday, Kentucky had a total of 2,753 new COVID-19 cases and 15 additional deaths.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Biden slams Trump for 'knowingly' lying on COVID

McEnany: Trump 'never lied' to the public on COVID

Trump bemoans virus restrictions in North Carolina

University of Tennessee relocating Massey Hall residents to make room for COVID-19 self-isolation cases

Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 100 new cases, 157 new inactive cases

Knox County Health Dept. says plan in place for vaccine distribution

UT Chancellor: Some dodging COVID-19 precautions

Two Tennessee women participating in a COVID-19 vaccine study

Tennessee teachers asking for more safety measures

State launching COVID-19 schools dashboard

Knox County Health Dept.: Numbers reflect new timeframe for inactive cases

Clinton High School cancels next 2 weeks of games due to virus

UT chancellor: Fraternities trying to avoid COVID-19 precautions

Trending Stories

WATE 6 Storm Weather School

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter