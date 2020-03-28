Live Now
Kentucky governor asks Kentuckians to limit travel to Tennessee

Kentucky

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear during a COVID-19 briefing on Friday, March 27, 2020. (Screenshot)

(WATE) – The governor of Kentucky on Friday urged Kentucky residents to limit travel to Tennessee, where there are over 1,200 cases of COVID-19, roughly four times the number in Kentucky.

“Kentuckians can still go to Tennessee for work, to take care of a loved one or even buy groceries if it is closer, but the governor asks that unnecessary travel to Tennessee end,” according to a news release posted by the Gov. Andy Beshear’s office.

Beshear also asked Kentuckians not to travel across the southern state line to engage in activities that have been limited in Kentucky.

Kentucky reported Friday it has had 302 COVD-19 cases, while Tennessee reported 1,203, including more than 200 in both Davidson and Shelby counties.

A Western North Carolina county has barricaded a highway at the Tennessee state line. Graham County has closed the Cherohala Skyway between Tellico Plains in Tennessee and Robbinsville, North Carolina.

 

