Kentucky inmate escapes during transport

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WATE) — Police in Middlesboro, Kentucky are asking for your help in the search for a missing fugitive.

Twenty-two-year-old Billy Vanover was arrested Saturday night, on felony warrants.

Bill Vanover.

When the police cruiser arrived at the Bell County Detention Center, Vanover got out of the car and was able to escape while still wearing handcuffs.

Multiple law enforcement agencies helped search for Vanover but to no avail.

In addition to those felony warrants, he now faces escape charges, that could add five years to his sentence.

Vanover is not considered dangerous, but if you see him, you’re asked to call 911.