Woodrow ‘Woody’ M. Barton, 70, was reported missing on Dec. 13, 2022 from Bell County, Kentucky. Photo: Bell County Sheriff’s Office

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WATE) — The Bell County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Kentucky man reported missing Tuesday and is asking for public assistance.

Woodrow ‘Woody’ M. Barton, 70, was reported missing on Tuesday, Dec. 13. The sheriff’s office said he was last seen leaving a Bradfordtown Road residence on foot on Monday, Dec. 12 around 6 p.m.

He is described as 5’7″ tall, weighing 150 lbs with gray hair and green eyes. Barton is missing his index and middle fingers on his left hand. He was last seen wearing a black jacket and black cargo pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bell County Dispatch at 606-337-6174.