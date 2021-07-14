Kentucky man charged with 99 counts of distributing child pornography

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man is behind bars after an undercover investigation found he had distributed child pornography nearly 100 times. The Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested Sean P. Owens, 33, Wednesday on charges related to child sexual abuse material.

Kentucky Police began the investigation after discovering the suspect shared images of child sexual exploitation online. The investigation resulted in a search warrant at a residence in Elizabethtown. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination.

Owens is currently charged with 99 counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance, a Class D felony punishable by one to five years in prison per count. Owens is being held in the Hardin County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing.

