KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who is accused of stabbing a 73-year-old woman.

On Oct. 3, at around 1 a.m., deputies responded to a stabbing at a residence in the Keavy community in southern Laurel County. At the home, deputies found a 73-year-old woman suffering from multiple stab and slash wounds to her face, chest and arms.

The victim was treated on scene and then taken via medical helicopter to the Univeristy of Kentucky Medical Center. LCSO said she was in “very critical condition.”

According to LCSO, investigators identified the perpetrator as Richard C. Johnson, 38, of Laurel County. LCSO claims that Johnson is an ex-boyfriend of one of the victim’s family members. He reportedly fled the scene before law enforcement arrived and he has not been located.

An arrest warrant charging Johnson with Attempted Murder has been received. He is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to contact LCSO at 606-878-7000 or call 911.