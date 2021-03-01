Kentucky man hits, kills bicyclist in Bell County

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WATE) – A man is facing manslaughter and DUI charges after police say he struck and killed a man on a bicycle early Monday morning.

Kentucky State Police say Bradley McNally, 33, of Middlesboro, was traveling along Kentucky Highway 441 around 2 a.m. when he was struck by a 2004 Ford pick-up truck driven by David Ramsey, 64, of Middlesboro.

McNally died at the scene. After the crash Ramsey “allowed his vehicle to be driven off while he walked from the scene on foot,” according to a release from KSP.

The truck was located a short time later at a residence in Middlesboro and was seized by investigators.

Ramsey was interviewed and confessed to his involvement and admitted to using marijuana and methamphetamine while operating his vehicle. He was booked into the Bell County Jail on charges of manslaughter in the second degree, leaving the scene of an accident, DUI and no or expired driver’s license.