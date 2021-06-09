Kentucky man stabs neighbor after driving to his house on an ATV

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An early morning verbal altercation led to a stabbing in Knox County, Kentucky. At around 2 a.m. Wednesday, Kentucky State Police and Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to a stabbing in the Woolum community.

According to Kentucky State Police, Kenneth Johnson, 63, of Woolum, drove his side-by-side ATV to his neighbor’s house, where the altercation took place on the back steps of the home. Johnson stabbed his neighbor then left the scene. The neighbor’s wife called 911 and the victim was airlifted to the University of Kentucky Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Johnson was arrested and is being held in the Knox County Detention Center. He is charged with assault first-degree and tampering with physical evidence.