HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Three men from Kentucky have been federally charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute over 500 grams of methamphetamine, according to a press release put out by the Owensboro Police Department.

Joshua Morehead, 39 years old from Hartford, Eric Coots, 44 years old from Owensboro, and Maninder Singh, 30 years old from Louisville, all started being investigated by the Owensboro Police Department in March.

Over the course of the investigation, police say about 10 pounds of methamphetamine and 12 ounces of cocaine were seized.

All three men had previously been charged with drug-related offenses.