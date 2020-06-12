Kentucky panel votes to remove Jefferson Davis statue from Capitol

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky commission has voted to remove a statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis from the state Capitol.
The panel supported a push from the governor as the country faces protests against police brutality following the death of a black man who had been pinned down by a Minneapolis police officer.
The Historic Properties Advisory Commission voted 11-1 Friday to move the 15-foot (4.5-meter) marble statue of Davis to a state historic site in southern Kentucky where the Confederate leader was born.
The decision came two days after another Davis statue was toppled by protesters in Virginia.
