Kentucky panel votes to remove Jefferson Davis statue from Capitol

FILE – In this Aug. 5, 2015 file photo, a statue of Jefferson Davis, left, faces a statue of Abraham Lincoln in the Rotunda of the state Capitol in Frankfort, Ky. The statues tower over visitors to Kentucky’s Capitol, but the state’s governor doesn’t think the Confederate president belongs in the same space as the U.S. president who helped end slavery. Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday, June 4, 2020 that he sees the Davis statue as a divisive symbol that should be removed from the Capitol Rotunda. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky commission has voted to remove a statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis from the state Capitol.

The panel supported a push from the governor as the country faces protests against police brutality following the death of a black man who had been pinned down by a Minneapolis police officer.

The Historic Properties Advisory Commission voted 11-1 Friday to move the 15-foot (4.5-meter) marble statue of Davis to a state historic site in southern Kentucky where the Confederate leader was born.

The decision came two days after another Davis statue was toppled by protesters in Virginia.

Today has been a historic day in the Commonwealth. Pursuant to my request, the Historic Properties Advisory Commission met and, in a bipartisan vote, voted to remove the Jefferson Davis statue from our Rotunda. ^AB https://t.co/beLWMU2Jua — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) June 12, 2020

LATEST STOIRES: