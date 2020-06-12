Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tennessee: Cases rise to 29,126 with 468 deaths

Kentucky panel votes to remove Jefferson Davis statue from Capitol

Kentucky

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Aug. 5, 2015 file photo, a statue of Jefferson Davis, left, faces a statue of Abraham Lincoln in the Rotunda of the state Capitol in Frankfort, Ky. The statues tower over visitors to Kentucky’s Capitol, but the state’s governor doesn’t think the Confederate president belongs in the same space as the U.S. president who helped end slavery. Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday, June 4, 2020 that he sees the Davis statue as a divisive symbol that should be removed from the Capitol Rotunda. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky commission has voted to remove a statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis from the state Capitol.

The panel supported a push from the governor as the country faces protests against police brutality following the death of a black man who had been pinned down by a Minneapolis police officer.

The Historic Properties Advisory Commission voted 11-1 Friday to move the 15-foot (4.5-meter) marble statue of Davis to a state historic site in southern Kentucky where the Confederate leader was born.

The decision came two days after another Davis statue was toppled by protesters in Virginia.

LATEST STOIRES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter