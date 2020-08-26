Kentucky Police: Person dead, another at-large following officer-involved shooting in Knox County

GRAY, Ky. (WATE) – One person was shot and killed Tuesday and another is still at-large after an exchange of gunshots with Kentucky State Police officers.

The KSP Special Response Team was trying to serve a warrant at a residence on Johnson Hollow Road in Knox County. In the exchange, one person was shot and died at the scene. The name of the deceased has not been released.

Officers are still searching for Joseph “Joey” R. Middleton, 41, of Gray, who was also involved in the shooting. Middleton is described as being approximately 6 feet tall with hazel eyes, brown hair, and was last seen leaving the area wearing shorts, with no shoes and no shirt.

Middleton is wanted for four counts of attempted murder of a police officer and should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about his location is asked to contact KSP Post 10 at 606-573-3131.

The investigation into the officer-involved shooting is being conducted by Post 10 Harlan and KSP Critical Incident Response Team. They were assisted at the scene by the FBI, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Knox County coroner.

