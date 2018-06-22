Kentucky police seeking escaped inmate

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo: Kentucky State Police)

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WATE) - Kentucky State Police are searching for an inmate who escaped from the Bell County Detention Center in Pineville on Thursday.

At around 12:30 p.m., Kentucky State Police received a report of an escaped inmate from the Bell County Detention Center in Pineville.

Police say Jordan D. Partin, 26, was working in the jail and was able to escape through a back door. Partin is approximately 5'11" tall and 175 pounds with black hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, red shorts and flip-flops with no socks. His last known location was Pineville.

Partin had been in the Bell County Detention Center since May 21, 2018. He was booked on charges of wanton endangerment, carrying a concealed deadly weapon and fleeing or evading police, along with several drug charges.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Jordan D. Partin should call KSP Post 10 Harlan or their local agency. Callers may remain anonymous.