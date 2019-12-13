Kentucky restores voting rights to nonviolent felons

FRANKFURT, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has signed an executive order to restore voting rights for more than 140,000 nonviolent offenders who completed their sentences.
The Democratic governor was surrounded by voting-rights supports as he signed the order Thursday.
It fulfills a pledge he made during the campaign. Among those celebrating was Rynn Young of Louisville, who has never voted due to his drug conviction as an 18 year old in the late 1990s.
Young now works as a sales representative. He says the order gives him back his “equality as an American.”
