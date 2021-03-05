Kentucky seeking federal help as floodwaters cause damage

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear is seeking federal assistance after heavy rains soaked Kentucky and left massive flooding around the state.

Beshear said Tuesday that parts of some cities are underwater in eastern Kentucky. Aerial drone photographs showed numerous cars and other vehicles submerged in some areas, and dark floodwaters swirling through the streets of some communities.

Floodwaters were receding in many parts of Kentucky on Tuesday, though problems remained.

State officials say the Kentucky River in Breathitt County was putting pressure on an earthen dam there. That forced local officials to call for the evacuation of about 1,000 residents in the area.