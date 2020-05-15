Kentucky Sheriff Root plants accused tree thieves in jail

LONDON, Ky. (WATE) — Two Kentucky men accused of stealing a tree couldn’t leave the scene entirely before Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies discovered them.

According to Sheriff John Root, deputies arrested two men, Michael D. Sizemore and Gentry Lee Jones off KY-1023 approximately nine miles southeast of London on Monday around 8 p.m.

The arrests occurred after deputies were dispatched to a possible theft in progress. Deputies arrived and located the suspect vehicle — a green Dodge ram pickup leaving the address of the reported theft…with a tree in the back.

The suspect vehicle immediately turned into a driveway nearby where deputies conducted a traffic stop and found the suspects in possession of a reported stolen tree that had been pulled up from the ground without the owner’s permission.

The driver and passenger were both determined to be under the influence, according to the Laurel County Sheriff.

The two arrested individuals were identified as:

• Michael D. Sizemore, 26, of Lily charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence – first offense; theft by unlawful taking under $500.

• The passenger in the vehicle Gentry Lee Jones, 31, of Lily charged with public intoxication – controlled substances; theft by unlawful taking under $500.

These two individuals were lodged in the Laurel County correctional center.

The reported stolen tree was recovered.

