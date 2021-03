PUTNEY, Ky. (WATE) — Kentucky State Police reported Friday that a 1-year-old had been fatally struck by a vehicle in Harlan County.

In a release, KSP stated that its troopers responded to Cedar Park Drive which is located in the Putney community in reference to child being fatally struck by a vehicle. No foul play was suspected at this time. KSP went on to state that troopers and detectives remain on the scene investigating.

KSP said they would update as more information comes available.