CUMBERLAND, Ky. (WATE) – One person is dead and two people face murder charges after a fatal shooting in Harlan County, Kentucky.

Kentucky State Police responded to a report of gunfire on Babs Arbor Street in Cumberland, Kentucky around 11 p.m. on Aug. 3.

Cumberland Police and state troopers found 36-year-old Brandon Saylor with a single gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two men, Mark Bowling and Dylan Blair, were arrested and now face murder charges. They are being held at the Harlan County Detention Center.

Kentucky State Police said the case remains under investigation.