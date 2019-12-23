Kentucky State Police honors the fallen with solemn Christmas video

Kentucky

by: WKRN Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

KENTUCKY (WKRN) —Kentucky State Police is honoring the men and women who have died in the line of duty with a solemn tribute this Christmas.

In the video, Santa arrives in the lobby of state police headquarters and sees the names and pictures of fallen troopers, detectives and patrolmen while “Silent Night” plays.

After examining the memorial tree and mementos, Santa drops his sack of toys and removes his cap to honor the fallen heroes.

The video has been viewed more than half-a-million times and shared around 10,000 times.

