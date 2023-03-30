An investgation is underway after a retired Kentucky State Trooper was found dead in a house fire.

MOUNT VERNON, Kentucky (WATE) — Kentucky State Police are investigating a fire that killed a retired state trooper.

The remains of Phillip A. Hays, 57, of Pine Knot were identified by the State Medical Examiner’s Office following a house fire in McCreary County on March 29.

Hays was a Retired Kentucky State Trooper. He graduated from Cadet Class #72 and retired in 2013 From Post 11 London.

The structure fire occurred Wednesday on Johns Road in Pine Knot. Once the fire was extinguished, investigators located the remains of a male victim.

The case remains under investigation by Kentucky State Police Detective Matthew Parmley.