Kentucky State Police investigating train versus pedestrian in Whitley County

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WATE) — Kentucky State Police investigating a woman’s death after she was struck by a train just before noon in Whitley County.

KSP reports that 41-year-old Jennifer L. Frazier was walking along the railroad tracks and was struck by a CSX Train. Due to the extent of her injuries, she was transported by Whitley County EMS to Jellico Community Hospital.

Frazier was pronounced dead at the hospital, and she will be transported to the Tennessee Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

The investigation remains active.

