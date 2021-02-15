Kentucky State Police investigating Whitley County fatal officer-involved shooting

LONDON, Ky. (WATE) – Kentucky State Police are investigating after an off-duty Corbin Police officer shot and killed a man Sunday in Whitley County.

Shortly after 3:30 a.m. the Corbin Police Department requested the State Police to investigate an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Dogwood Cove in the Corbin community.

An off-duty officer was contacted by a neighbor about a person outside their home. The officer went outside where he was confronted by Phillip N. Davenport, 20, of Corbin.

The officer and Davenport became involved in an altercation, during which the officer discharged his firearm striking Davenport. Davenport was transported from the scene by emergency responders to an area hospital where he died.

There were no injuries sustained by law enforcement personnel.

The investigation is ongoing.