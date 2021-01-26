Kentucky State Police seek help solving 2018 murder

GRAY, Ky. (WATE) — Two years ago, police say a teenager riding a four-wheeler came across human remains in a wooded area in the western portion of Knox County, Kentucky.

Kentucky State Police sent the body to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort, where he was identified as Adam Pinkley, 35.

Based on evidence collected, police say they believe Pinkley was murdered around May 31, 2018.

Now police are asking for help in learning what happened to him.

Pinkley was reported missing to Laurel County Sheriff’s Office in 2018, before his remains were located off of Garland Cemetery Road in the Gray community.

He had ties to Laurel, Knox and Whitley counties.

KSP is seeking any assistance from the public into any leads or suspects in the murder of Pinkley. Anyone with information is urged to contact Post 10 Harlan at 606-573-3131.