Kentucky student makes masks for deaf community

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKRN) — A Kentucky college student has broken out her sewing machine to help a population she thinks is being overlooked right now.
More than 650 people in the commonwealth have seen positive test results for COVID-19 and that is why 21-year-old Ashley Lawrence is learning how to sew.
But the masks she is creating are not just any mask. They are for the deaf and hard of hearing.
“People who are profoundly deaf who use ASL as their primary mode of communication — ASL is very big on facial expressions and it is that’s part of the grammar. So, I don’t know if you have seen Virginia Moore on (Governor) Andy Beshear’s things at 5 o’clock, but she’s very emotive, and if half of that is gone because you’re wearing a mask then half of what you’re saying is being missed so even if it’s not physically talking just using ASL then you need to have that kind of access,” explained Lawrence.
Lawrence is studying education for the deaf and hard of hearing so this is a bit of a passion project for her. She is making the masks with bed sheets, plastic fabric, elastic… and a little bit of creativity.
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: April 2020
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- Police find 192 rolls of toilet paper stashed in stolen SUV in Beverly Hills
- Coronavirus: Tennessee Army National Guard soldiers mobilized to combat COVID-19
- Apply here: How to spend $2.2 trillion — and rescue economy
- Coronavirus in Knox: Nurse says lack of COVID-19 precautions prompted her to quit
- ‘It’s a whole mess of confusion’: Local service industry workers laid off talk coronavirus impacts
- ‘Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear’ evening update – April 1, 2020
- Coronavirus: Mayor Kincannon on recent emergency executive order: ‘We’re doing it to save lives’
- Meals distributed to students during coronavirus pandemic
- ‘Phase 4’: Lawmakers prepare for next coronavirus relief, economic stimulus package
- Newborn baby in Connecticut dies from COVID-19 complications
- Coronavirus in Knoxville: Bringing the zoo to you
- Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – April 1, 2020
- Coronavirus in Knox: Maintenance underway at Tennessee Theatre