Kentucky to open COVID-19 shots to any resident 16 and older

Kentucky

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky will open COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to anyone 16 and older starting next Monday.

It’s the latest major expansion of COVID-19 shots in the state. Gov. Andy Beshear said Wednesday that the ramp up comes as many appointment slots go unfilled at some vaccine sites.

As a result, vaccine eligibility will expand to Kentuckians 16 and older for the Pfizer vaccine and 18 and older for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Beshear says it’s also meant to prevent an increase in coronavirus-related hospitalizations seen in some other states among younger people.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 Storm Weather School

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter