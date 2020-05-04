Kentucky town turns into drive-thru yearbook for senior class

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WATE) – The city of Pikeville, Kentucky is recognizing its Class of 2020 by turning the downtown area into a yearbook.
Banners were placed by the Pikeville Fire Department along the city’s streets and in the park on Friday, recognizing Pikeville High School’s Class of 2020.
The city’s mayor says it was a fitting way to honor the seniors since the pandemic did not give them the senior year they had expected.
