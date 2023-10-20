FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) — Thousands of Kentuckians registered to vote just before this month’s deadline.

The secretary of state’s office said 6,462 people registered in the 10 days leading up to the Oct. 10 deadline.

Of Kentucky’s registered voters, 46% are Republicans and 44% are Democrats. The remaining 10% of Kentucky’s voters are registered with other political parties.

“Voter registration is just the start: don’t forget to vote on November 7th, or use the no-excuse early voting days we have provided, November 2nd–4th. Find your voting locations and times at govote.ky.gov,” said Secretary of State Michael G. Adams.

Election day is on Nov. 7.