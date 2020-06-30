Kentucky woman dead after being hit with cinder block

EVARTS, Ky. (WATE) – A woman is dead after an argument with another family member turned violent.

According to Kentucky State Police Post 10 in Harlan, troopers were called to reports of an assault in the Evarts community off of Kentucky Route 38.

When they arrived, they found Sherry Brashear, 56, with serious injuries sustained from being hit in the head with a cinder block.

She was airlifted to Pikeville Medical Center where she later died.

KSP arrested Brashear’s nephew Derick Adams, 35, at the scene. He has been charged with first-degree assault. More charges are expected according to KSP.

