FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) — The who’s who of Kentucky politics are making their way to the western part of the state. The uniquely Bluegrass tradition known as Fancy Farm Picnic is held this weekend.
Candidates running for statewide offices in the fall are scheduled to speak during Saturday’s 3 p.m. EST political speeches, slated to last around two hours.
It is politicking the old-fashioned way. The Fancy Farm Picnic is considered by many in Kentucky politics to be a kickoff to the fall election season.
Political attacks aren’t uncommon in stump speeches, but at Fancy Farm, the barbs can be a bit sharper, as politicians from the left and right share the same stage and the summer heat riles up a raucous crowd.
Those speaking include:
- State Rep. Richard Heath
- State Sen. Jason Howell
- Gov. Andy Beshear – running for governor
- Attorney General Daniel Cameron – running for governor
- U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell (pending confirmation)
- U.S. Rep. James Comer
- Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman – running for lieutenant governor
- State Sen. Robby Mills – running for lieutenant governor
- Russell Coleman – running for attorney general
- Rep. Pam Stevenson – running for attorney general
- Auditor Mike Harmon
- Allison Ball – running for auditor
- Kim Reeder – running for auditor
- Secretary of State Michael Adams – running for secretary of state
- Buddy Wheatley – running for secretary of state
- Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles
- Jonathan Shell – running for agriculture commissioner
- Sierra Enlow- running for agriculture commissioner
- Mark Metcalf – running for treasurer
- Michael Bowman – running for treasurer
“Of course, Fancy Farm is all about speeches, and you never know what somebody might say,” Rep. David Osborne, emcee of Fancy Farm in 2022, said as he opened the event last year.
The event is held at St. Jerome’s Catholic Church in Fancy Farm and can be viewed in this story beginning at 2:55 p.m. EST on the following stations’ websites:
- FOX56News.com – Lexington, Kentucky
- WOWKTV.com – Charleston, West Virginia
- TriStateHomepage.com – Evansville, Indiana
- WKRN.com – Nashville, Tennessee
- WJHL.com – Johnson City, Tennessee
- WATE.com – Knoxville, Tennessee
Camille Hantla contributed to this story.