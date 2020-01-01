Knox County, KY fireman flown to UT Medical Center after fire truck crash

CANNON, Ky. (WATE) — A Knox County, Ky. fireman is expected to recover from his injuries after being flown to Tennessee following a fire truck crash on Christmas Day.

According to the Knox County, Ky. Sheriff’s Department and the Richland Fire Department, a short time after 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 25, a Richland Fire Department truck left the roadway and flipped onto its top.

The driver of the fire truck, who is also a fireman, was flown to the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville, Tenn. for treatment of his injuries.

Richland Fire Department saying that the unit was responding to a fire and the type of vehicle was a tanker truck. Another agency had to cover the fire, while Richland’s units turned back to check on one of their own.

On Dec. 26, the fireman underwent surgery and was released from the hospital on Dec. 29. Doctors say he is expected to make a full recovery and possibly be back to work in about three months.

(Photo: The Mountain Advocate Newspaper)

