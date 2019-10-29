KSP: Several firearms, including M1 Garand stolen from Kentucky home

EVARTS, Ky. (WATE) – In Harlan County, Kentucky, state police are asking for the public’s help in a burglary investigation.

The theft was discovered on Oct. 19 in the Evarts Community after the victim, Jesse Whitfield returned home after being out of town for a couple of weeks.

Whitfield found his fun safe had been stolen from his home.

Inside that Winchester safe, there was a 28-gauge shotgun, a M1A (M1 Garand) rifle, and a .22 rifle.

If you have any information about the theft, please call Kentucky State Police at 606-573-3131. Your call can remain anonymous.