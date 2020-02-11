KY homeowners, churches brace for more rain while cleaning severe flood damage

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WATE) – Homeowners, congregations and the entire community are continuing to clean up the mess left by floodwaters in Bell County, Kentucky.

In the Fourmile community, those wading through the damage say they’re bracing for another round of rainfall.

MORE: Kentucky Governor declaring State of Emergency

On Tuesday, Charlie Payne walked through his home remarking that it wasn’t how he had left it, “I’m just waiting and seeing.”

The 84-year-old is dealing with a mess caused by flooding.

“I’m going to say 20 inches [in his home] and that’s a lot of water,” said Payne.

Crews have spent the last few days drying his home out and salvaging what they can, “They cut the sheetrock to where they could go in there and take it to where I won’t have any mold when they get through and everything.”

Mr. Payne says he has a number of concerns, one being more rainfall heading to the region, and the second is that he doesn’t have flood insurance.

“I have to absorb all the costs and I just hope and pray that somewhere, someone can get me some assistance,” he said.

Down the road from Mr. Payne’s home is Faith Missionary Baptist Church.

“The flooding was initially up six inches into the church, the whole basement was covered in water and mud,” said Brian Hubbard, owner of Kentucky Disaster Restoration.

His team has been at the church the last 48-hours getting all the water out of the church, “We’re going in, trying to save what we can and try to get the structure dried out as soon as possible to mitigate further damages.”

Hubbard says it’s been a tough process because it keeps raining, “It’s devastating. A lot of people have lost a lot, they can’t get back. It’s irreplaceable.”

Patricia Alford stopped by Faith Missionary on Tuesday, “First time I’ve been out in a while.”

Ms. Alford’s daughter is a member, “I was praying and hoping it wouldn’t get in there you know but I thank God that we have people who don’t care to help clean it up.”

Sadly, Ms. Alford says her church, Fourmile Pentecostal, flooded and has severe damages, “It breaks my heart.”

While many families and congregations wait for the water to recede, the hope is simply for prayers.

“That’s what we need. We need prayers, everybody does,” said Alford.

Local and Kentucky State emergency response crews have been going home to home, assessing damage.

Leaders in Bell County wanting to remind homeowners, as they assess reported damage to take pictures and call their office at (606) 337-5897.

