Laurel County man arrested for allegedly shooting woman in chest

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man has been arrested in Kentucky for allegedly shooting his wife twice in the chest, according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.

Stephen Wombles, 37, of London, Kentucky was arrested Monday just after 4 a.m. The arrest occurred off Lake Road after deputies were dispatched to investigate a report of a shooting near there.

According to a investigators, a woman was shot twice in the chest during an alleged altercation with her husband. She was taken to St. Joseph Hospital in London with serious injuries.

Wombles was charged with assault and domestic violence. He is being held in the Laurel County correctional center.