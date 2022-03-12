(STACKER) – Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year, our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. As the economy makes its comeback, things are still a far cry from the way they were in 2019.

One marker that has sped far past its 2019 position is that of income inequality in the United States. Low-wage industries were decimated by the pandemic, leaving millions without work or in positions they were overqualified for. Meanwhile, nearly one in five households across the United States earn less than $25,000 a year, while more than 6% have an annual income that falls below $10,000.

Where you live can make a big impact on your financial situation. Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-earning counties in Kentucky using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Counties are ranked by the Census’ 2019 5-year estimate median household income. Keep reading to see where people in your state are making the least.

#50. Webster County

– Median household income: $42,119

— 16.7% below state median, 33.0% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 16.6%

— #2,019 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 18.1%

— #409 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#49. Robertson County

– Median household income: $41,902

— 17.2% below state median, 33.3% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 12.9%

— #2,656 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 19.8%

— #273 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#48. Butler County

– Median household income: $41,763

— 17.4% below state median, 33.5% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 14.8%

— #2,352 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 15.5%

— #709 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#47. Laurel County

– Median household income: $41,526

— 17.9% below state median, 33.9% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 13.8%

— #2,524 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 20.0%

— #268 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#46. Barren County

– Median household income: $41,459

— 18.0% below state median, 34.0% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 12.8%

— #2,681 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 16.7%

— #573 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#45. Martin County

– Median household income: $41,013

— 18.9% below state median, 34.7% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 12.1%

— #2,771 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 19.4%

— #300 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#44. Marion County

– Median household income: $40,107

— 20.7% below state median, 36.2% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 14.1%

— #2,472 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 16.6%

— #580 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#43. Pulaski County

– Median household income: $39,998

— 20.9% below state median, 36.4% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 14.2%

— #2,454 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 20.1%

— #262 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#42. Menifee County

– Median household income: $39,325

— 22.3% below state median, 37.4% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 8.3%

— #3,081 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 20.6%

— #238 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#41. Whitley County

– Median household income: $39,005

— 22.9% below state median, 37.9% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 14.0%

— #2,487 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 20.5%

— #244 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#40. Grayson County

– Median household income: $38,612

— 23.7% below state median, 38.6% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 12.7%

— #2,693 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 16.8%

— #567 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#39. Hart County

– Median household income: $38,396

— 24.1% below state median, 38.9% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 12.0%

— #2,782 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 20.6%

— #238 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#38. Russell County

– Median household income: $38,390

— 24.1% below state median, 38.9% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 10.9%

— #2,916 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 19.6%

— #288 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#37. Rowan County

– Median household income: $38,230

— 24.4% below state median, 39.2% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 15.1%

— #2,320 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 18.8%

— #355 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#36. Nicholas County

– Median household income: $38,149

— 24.6% below state median, 39.3% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 15.2%

— #2,297 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 15.2%

— #756 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#35. Adair County

– Median household income: $38,021

— 24.8% below state median, 39.5% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 11.3%

— #2,872 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 17.9%

— #430 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#34. Powell County

– Median household income: $37,469

— 25.9% below state median, 40.4% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 11.0%

— #2,907 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 20.1%

— #262 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#33. Metcalfe County

– Median household income: $37,386

— 26.1% below state median, 40.5% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 9.3%

— #3,045 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 20.8%

— #228 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#32. Johnson County

– Median household income: $37,055

— 26.8% below state median, 41.0% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 14.9%

— #2,333 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 21.3%

— #196 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#31. Morgan County

– Median household income: $36,134

— 28.6% below state median, 42.5% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 10.5%

— #2,955 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 21.3%

— #201 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#30. Green County

– Median household income: $35,899

— 29.0% below state median, 42.9% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 10.8%

— #2,932 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 17.0%

— #533 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#29. Rockcastle County

– Median household income: $35,720

— 29.4% below state median, 43.2% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 11.6%

— #2,829 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 20.8%

— #228 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#28. Cumberland County

– Median household income: $35,344

— 30.1% below state median, 43.8% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 9.9%

— #2,999 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 25.2%

— #72 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#27. Wayne County

– Median household income: $34,914

— 31.0% below state median, 44.4% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 10.5%

— #2,955 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 20.7%

— #234 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#26. Monroe County

– Median household income: $34,879

— 31.1% below state median, 44.5% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 14.5%

— #2,405 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 23.0%

— #134 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#25. Pike County

– Median household income: $34,856

— 31.1% below state median, 44.5% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 11.9%

— #2,793 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 22.8%

— #144 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#24. Casey County

– Median household income: $34,819

— 31.2% below state median, 44.6% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 11.0%

— #2,906 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 22.5%

— #150 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#23. Carter County

– Median household income: $34,736

— 31.3% below state median, 44.7% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 11.3%

— #2,884 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 23.8%

— #113 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#22. Perry County

– Median household income: $33,640

— 33.5% below state median, 46.5% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 12.0%

— #2,782 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 23.1%

— #128 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#21. Lawrence County

– Median household income: $32,798

— 35.2% below state median, 47.8% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 10.0%

— #2,996 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 26.0%

— #64 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#20. Floyd County

– Median household income: $32,730

— 35.3% below state median, 47.9% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 8.8%

— #3,069 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 26.2%

— #61 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#19. Elliott County

– Median household income: $32,306

— 36.1% below state median, 48.6% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 7.8%

— #3,099 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 24.8%

— #84 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#18. Clinton County

– Median household income: $32,184

— 36.4% below state median, 48.8% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 10.1%

— #2,992 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 20.7%

— #232 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#17. Jackson County

– Median household income: $32,138

— 36.5% below state median, 48.9% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 8.9%

— #3,060 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 26.5%

— #54 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#16. Estill County

– Median household income: $31,688

— 37.4% below state median, 49.6% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 7.7%

— #3,103 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 26.6%

— #53 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#15. Leslie County

– Median household income: $31,627

— 37.5% below state median, 49.7% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 3.6%

— #3,141 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 27.8%

— #39 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#14. Knott County

– Median household income: $31,198

— 38.3% below state median, 50.4% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 7.6%

— #3,105 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 24.2%

— #103 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#13. Lewis County

– Median household income: $31,147

— 38.4% below state median, 50.4% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 9.5%

— #3,026 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 24.0%

— #107 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#12. Owsley County

– Median household income: $30,284

— 40.1% below state median, 51.8% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 11.3%

— #2,872 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 31.3%

— #13 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#11. Knox County

– Median household income: $30,181

— 40.3% below state median, 52.0% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 8.6%

— #3,075 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 31.4%

— #12 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#10. Fulton County

– Median household income: $30,114

— 40.5% below state median, 52.1% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 8.3%

— #3,081 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 26.3%

— #59 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#9. Letcher County

– Median household income: $29,886

— 40.9% below state median, 52.4% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 10.4%

— #2,965 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 25.4%

— #68 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#8. Magoffin County

– Median household income: $28,147

— 44.4% below state median, 55.2% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 7.1%

— #3,115 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 25.7%

— #65 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#7. McCreary County

– Median household income: $28,105

— 44.4% below state median, 55.3% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 6.9%

— #3,117 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 26.9%

— #49 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#6. Breathitt County

– Median household income: $27,344

— 45.9% below state median, 56.5% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 10.1%

— #2,992 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 32.2%

— #10 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#5. Clay County

– Median household income: $26,840

— 46.9% below state median, 57.3% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 6.2%

— #3,125 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 29.5%

— #19 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#4. Harlan County

– Median household income: $26,478

— 47.7% below state median, 57.9% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 6.1%

— #3,127 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 28.8%

— #27 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#3. Bell County

– Median household income: $26,272

— 48.1% below state median, 58.2% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 4.8%

— #3,140 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 29.2%

— #21 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#2. Lee County

– Median household income: $25,275

— 50.0% below state median, 59.8% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 6.6%

— #3,121 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 31.2%

— #15 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#1. Wolfe County

– Median household income: $24,623

— 51.3% below state median, 60.8% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 5.6%

— #3,131 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 29.1%

— #22 highest rate among all counties nationwide