Man fighting extradition after charges increased in 2019 Claiborne County homicide investigation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Middlesboro, Kentucky, man is back behind bars for a 2019 shooting in Speedwell, Tennessee. Jacob McGeorge, 25, was taken into custody Monday, June 29, after his bond was revoked and charges stemming from the death of Charles Bussell, 40, also of Middlesboro, were amplified.

According to the investigation report, McGeorge shot Bussell on the night of Nov. 27, 2019, while they were driving along Tennessee state Highway 63.

WRIL reports McGeorge’s bond was revoked because the initial charge of criminal homicide was increased to homicide – second degree and he has a history of not showing up to court.

After more than a day of searching that began Monday morning, McGeorge was located in Middlesboro and arrested. The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office says he is fighting extradition back to Tennessee.

